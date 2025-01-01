The suspect involved in the New Orleans truck crash, which resulted in 10 deaths and 30 injuries on New Year's Day, was killed following a firefight with police, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to the AP. These officials, the report said, who were not permitted to release details about the investigation, provided the information anonymously.

The crash, which occurred around 3.15 am in the city's French Quarter, on Bourbon Street, a popular destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations, resulted in the deaths of 10 people and left 30 others injured.

The crash came just hours before the city’s major Sugar Bowl football game at the nearby Superdome.

Differing views on the nature of the attack At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell referred to the killings as a “terrorist attack,” while the city’s police chief stated that the act was clearly intentional. However, an assistant FBI agent in charge disagreed, declaring it "not a terrorist event." The conference ended before the authorities could resolve the differing viewpoints.

Investigation into potential explosives Alethea Duncan, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, confirmed that investigators were looking into the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

Safety measures for the Sugar Bowl Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick emphasized that law enforcement would ensure safety during the Sugar Bowl and affirmed that the game would proceed as planned. Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick emphasized the intentional nature of the attack, describing the suspect as "hell-bent" on causing destruction. “He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick said. “It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could."

Also Read | 10 killed, over 30 injured after high speed truck rams into crowd in New Orleans

Who was New Orleans truck driver? The identity of the suspect involved in the deadly New Year's Day truck crash in New Orleans has not been publicly disclosed by authorities. Investigations are ongoing, and details regarding the suspect's identity, or potential motives for the attack have not been released.

The authorities are yet to comment on whether there is any ongoing public threat.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, and Attorney General Merrick Garland was also informed of the attack. The Justice Department confirmed that the situation is under investigation, with federal authorities assisting local law enforcement in the effort.

Also Read | New Orleans shooting: Chilling video shows people running as man fires gunshots

As New Orleans begins to recover from this devastating event, officials continue to provide updates and ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the city.

Also Read | US: Man charged with attempted murder for pushing stranger onto subway tracks