Next week’s new OTT releases in the United Sates bring a diverse mix of animated adventures, thrillers, and dramas. Secret Level (Amazon Prime Video) explores iconic video game worlds in a sci-fi animated anthology. Dream Productions (Disney+) delves into the Inside Out universe with a mockumentary-style series starring Paula Pell and Richard Ayoade. No Good Deed (Netflix) offers a dark comedy about three families competing over a historic villa, while Wonder Pets: In The City (Apple TV+) brings musical animated adventures with heroic classroom pets. Lastly, Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+) explores the origins of the iconic serial killer with Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater.

Here's the complete lineup for the US next week:

December 10, 2024 Secret Level (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 1, 8 Episodes

Director: Tim Miller

Genre: Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Anthology Series, Adult Animation

Stars: Aidan Bristow, Keanu Reeves, Ariana Greenblatt

Plot: Secret Level features original stories set within iconic video game worlds as an animated anthology series. Produced by Blur Studio and directed by Tim Miller, the series explores unique, thrilling sci-fi adventures based on video game landscapes.

December 11, 2024 Dream Productions (Disney+)

Season 1, 4 Episodes

Genre: Animation, Adventure

Director/Writer: Mike Jones

Stars: Liza Lapira, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler

Plot: From the Inside Out universe comes Dream Productions, a mockumentary-style animated series. Paula Persimmon (voiced by Paula Pell) and Xeni (voiced by Richard Ayoade) face challenges creating “tween-dream” hits as they navigate Riley’s mind and emotions, mixing dreams, ambitions, and creative roadblocks.

December 12, 2024 No Good Deed (Netflix)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Black Comedy

Director: Silver Tree

Plot: This series follows three very different families competing to buy a historic 1920s Spanish-style villa, thinking it will solve their troubles. However, their journey soon reveals that the house of their dreams could become their worst nightmare.

December 13, 2024 Wonder Pets: In The City (Apple TV+)

Genre: Animation

Director: Jennifer Oxley

Stars: Jasmine Washington, Kellan Tetlow, Carlie Craig

Plot: The beloved trio of heroic classroom pets returns as they live in a New York City kindergarten and embark on musical adventures to rescue animals across the world using teamwork and creativity.

Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+)

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Directors: Monica Raymund, Michael Lehmann

Stars: Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, Molly Brown

Plot: Dexter: Original Sin traces the journey of a young Dexter Morgan as he transitions into the serial killer we know today, offering a gripping exploration of his early transformation into a vigilante.