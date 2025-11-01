New picture of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs surfaces as rap mogul serves four-year prison sentence in New Jersey jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hiphop mogul-turned-incarcerated convict, was seen walking in the prison yard at the FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, as per pictures obtained by TMZ.

Advertisement

In the photographers, the man instrumental behind New York's booming hiphop scene in the 1990s, is seen in a prison beanie which is orange in colour, along with a navy blue jacket. He was walking during his recreation time, as per the publication.

This is the first picture of Diddy since he was arrested back in September 2025 and held at the MDC Brooklyn without bail while awaiting his federal trial.

Advertisement

Diddy transferred to New Jersey prison Diddy has been transferred to the prison in New Jersey where his photograph was clicked to serve the remainder of his four-year prison sentence.

The Fort Dix Correctional Institute is located around 55 km to the east of Philadelphia on a plot of the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst joint military base, an AP report has revealed.

When Combs was moved from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn to the New Jersey prison is still unclear.

In October, Combs' lawyers had asked a judge to 'strongly recommend' that he be transferred to a low-security prison for males in order to allow him to take part in the latter's drug treatment program.

Advertisement

FCI Fort Dix, where he currently is, would allow Combs “to address drug abuse issues and to maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts,” as per a letter written by Terry Gregaros, his lawyer.

Combs has already served around 14 months of the 50-month sentence. He will likely be released from prison on May 8, 2028. He can decrease his time behind bars if the appeals court reverses his conviction, as per his lawyers.

US President Donald Trump has revealed that Combs did ask him for a pardon, but did not make it clear whether the same will be granted.

What are the accusations against Combs? Combs, 55, has been found guilty of flying girlfriends and male sex workers around the US to engage in drug-fuelled sexual activities on a number of occasions over the years. Combs has been acquitted of sex trafficking charges, which could have attracted a life sentence as well.

Advertisement