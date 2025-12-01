New Poll: Economic concerns, inflation, and everyday costs drive public opinion against Trump

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at 42%, with 58% disapproval, according to the latest NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey. Approval has slipped slightly from 45% in April, reflecting growing public concern over the economy, inflation, and everyday costs.

Support among Trump’s core MAGA movement has dropped to 70% strong approval, down from 78% in April. Traditional Republicans also report a decrease in strong approval, signaling emerging fractures within the party ahead of next year’s elections.

Economic concerns drive public opinion Persistent inflation and the rising cost of essentials such as housing, food, and healthcare are affecting Americans’ spending decisions. Over half of Americans report cutting back on groceries, entertainment, and holiday spending to cope with rising costs.

Lower earners (<$50,000): 45% say finances are worse, biggest concerns include housing and food.

Higher earners (>$100,000): 24% report improvement, concerned mainly with retirement and healthcare.

Partisan divide on handling the economy The survey shows 53% of Americans trust the Democratic Party over the Republican Party (47%) on handling rising costs. Key demographics favoring Democrats include African Americans (77%), women (61%), Latinos (60%), young adults (59%), and independents (55%).

Political implications ahead of midterms Shifts in Trump’s approval and economic perceptions could impact next year’s midterms. Groups showing declining support include:

-2024 Trump voters

-Adults with high school education or less

-Older Americans, especially women (65+)

-Black and Hispanic voters

These trends suggest challenges for Republicans relying on traditional and MAGA-aligned bases.

Poll methodology The survey sampled 20,252 adults online between November 20 and December 8, including both registered and unregistered voters. The margin of error is ±1.9 percentage points.