New poll shock for Donald Trump: Majority of Americans say US President is failing on economy and inflation

A new poll conducted between April 8–11, 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 2,410 US adults, shows deepening concerns over Donald Trump’s economic policies, especially on tariffs. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.4 percentage points.
As per CBS News/YouGov survey, three in four Americans (75%) believe Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices in the short term, with nearly half (48%) expecting long-term inflationary effects. Inflation-weary consumers now feel that Trump’s tariff policies are hurting them financially rather than helping.
The poll shows falling approval ratings for Trump’s handling of key economic issues:
While still higher than at any point during his first term, his overall rating has slipped from earlier highs.
A majority (54%) say the current state of the economy is primarily due to Trump’s policies, not Biden’s (21%). An even larger group (75%) assign Trump at least partial responsibility for the economy’s condition.
Despite understanding Trump’s goals, 58% of Americans oppose the new tariffs, while only 42% are in favor.
The public overwhelmingly believes the wealthy (74%) and large corporations (71%) will benefit the most. Only 42% believe the middle or working class will see gains.
Market volatility during the survey period also fed into the sentiment that Trump’s policies are pushing the market downward.
While Republicans and independents say Trump’s trade policies need more time to judge, Democrats are more likely to believe the impact can already be assessed — and it's mostly negative.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.