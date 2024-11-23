New releases on OTT in US next week: Dr. Odyssey, The Madness, The Agency and more; Here’s the ultimate lineup of shows

  • Final week of November brings new releases across US OTT. Hulu’s Family Guy kicks off holiday season, Prime’s It’s in the Game: Madden NFL explores video game franchise. Disney+ premieres medical drama Dr. Odyssey, Netflix drops crime thriller The Madness. Showtime’s The Agency dives into espionage.

Ravi Hari
Published23 Nov 2024, 01:57 AM IST
November’s last week on streaming platforms in the US promises a mix of comedy, drama, and suspense. The Agency premieres November 29, streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. (Image: @theagency_sho/X)
November’s last week on streaming platforms in the US promises a mix of comedy, drama, and suspense. The Agency premieres November 29, streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. (Image: @theagency_sho/X)

The final week of November brings a host of exciting new releases on major OTT platforms in the United States (US), offering something for every taste, from animated comedies to gripping documentaries and thrilling dramas, and sports documentaries.

Here’s a detailed look at the key titles hitting streaming platforms in the US this week:

Here’s a roundup of the top picks:

November 25, 2024: Hulu

Family Guy: Gift of the White Guy (Episode 17)

Genres: Animation, Comedy

In this holiday-themed episode, Peter must recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after giving it away in a White Elephant exchange, while Stewie changes his behavior upon discovering he’s on Santa's Naughty List. Directed by Joseph Lee, this episode features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, and Seth Green, under the production banner of Fuzzy Door Productions.

November 26, 2024: Amazon Prime Video

It’s in the Game: Madden NFL (4 Episodes)

Genres: Documentary, Sports

This four-episode documentary series chronicles the origins and evolution of the Madden NFL video game franchise. The series focuses on the groundbreaking partnership between legendary football coach John Madden and a visionary computer programmer that sparked a revolution in sports gaming. It’s in the Game dives into the untold story of the game, from its humble 8-bit beginnings to its status as an annual must-have. With exclusive access to rare footage from EA Sports' vault and behind-the-scenes looks at the development of the next generation of the game, the documentary explores how this unlikely collaboration bridged the gap between the worlds of sports and technology. Directed by Nathan Caswell and Jeremiah Zagar, the series offers an in-depth look at how a game that "should have failed" became a cultural phenomenon. It is directed by Nathan Caswell and Jeremiah Zagar.

November 28, 2024: Disney+

Dr. Odyssey (1 Season, 13 Episodes)

Genres: Drama, Medical

In this new medical drama, Dr. Odyssey follows Max, the newly appointed on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship. Along with a small but dedicated medical team, Max navigates unique and sometimes life-threatening medical crises in the isolated setting of a ship far from shore. With 13 episodes in the first season, this series promises high-stakes drama, intense emotional moments, and intricate character dynamics, set against the backdrop of a glamorous yet dangerous environment on the high seas.

Also Read | Our Oceans OTT release: Barack Obama’s nature show streaming on Netflix

November 28, 2024: Netflix

The Madness

Genres: Thriller, Drama, Crime

A chilling new thriller from Netflix, The Madness centers on media expert Muncie Daniels, who becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy after accidentally stumbling upon a murder deep in the Poconos. As Muncie fights for his innocence and his life, the series unfolds as a tense crime drama that mixes high-octane suspense with psychological thrills. The gripping storyline promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as Muncie uncovers the deadly secrets surrounding the murder.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji is now on OTT; here’s how to watch it

November 29, 2024: Showtime

The Agency

Genres: Drama, Thriller

Based on the French series Le Bureau des légendes (2015), this thrilling new series takes viewers inside a world of espionage, intrigue, and national security. As characters navigate existential threats, the stakes are high in this high-paced drama that explores the secretive world of intelligence operations.

With such a diverse lineup of releases, streaming platforms are set to provide plenty of entertainment for audiences looking to wrap up their month with thrilling new content.

Also Read | Bagheera OTT release date: Kannada superhero film is available for watching from

The final week of November 2024 brings a variety of exciting and diverse content across different genres on major streaming platforms. Whether you're in the mood for comedy (Family Guy), documentary (Madden NFL), medical drama (Dr. Odyssey), crime thrillers (The Madness), or high-stakes espionage (The Agency), there's something for every viewer to enjoy. As the holiday season approaches, these releases offer an ideal opportunity to unwind and catch up on fresh new shows and films from top streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Showtime.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsNew releases on OTT in US next week: Dr. Odyssey, The Madness, The Agency and more; Here’s the ultimate lineup of shows

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.