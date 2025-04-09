New study reveals THESE top 10 US states have highest cancer risk factors; check list here

Cancer, a large group of diseases, occurs when uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells invade and destroy nearby tissues, often spreading to different parts of the body. Smoking rates, radon levels, obesity rates, stress levels, alcohol consumption, the population aged 65 and above, UV radiation index, water hardness, air pollution are key factors behind contributing to cancer in the US, a new study by Masumi revealed. Its data collection included cancer new cases and deaths (2024), population (2024). The composite score consists of alcohol excessive consumption rate, smoking and obesity rates, radon level, including stress level index.

Top 10 US states with highest cancer risk factors: South Dakota is the highest-risk state for cancer, majorly because of high rates of excessive alcohol intake (24.4%) and elevated radon levels (9.6%) 2. West Virginia ranks second showing the highest smoking rate (26%) and obesity rates (40.6%) among all states.

3. Pennsylvania is the third US state with highest risk of cancer, driven by Obesity (33.3%) and stress levels (33%)

4. Ohio is the fourth state in this, with more smoking (21.1%) rate than alcohol (20.7%), and Obesity (37.7%) remains on extreme.

5. Kentucky ranks fifth with a score of 82.61, indicating the second-highest smoking rate (24.6%) and obesity rate (40.3%). Irrespective of the lower elderly population (17.8%), the state's lifestyle risk factors place residents at significant cancer risk.

6. Maine, with 78.2 score and more alcohol consumption (22.5%), has the highest percentage of population aged 65+ (23%) among all analysed states. It has obesity rate of 31.9%.

7. Iowa is seventh US state likely prone to have Cancer. It has the second-highest excessive alcohol consumption rate (24.6%) among the top states, with high obesity rates (36.4%) and high water hardness scores (70).

8. Montana stands at eighth, with third-highest excessive alcohol consumption rate (24.3%) and records a relatively high water hardness score (70).

9. Wisconsin ranks ninth, with a score of 68.03 and the highest excessive alcohol consumption rate (25.2%) among all studied states. It shows a high stress level index (38), creating significant psychosocial cancer risk factors.

10. New Hampshire recorded the highest stress index (47) despite having the lowest obesity (30.6%) and smoking rates (15.7%) among top-ranked states. It has moderate alcohol consumption (20.8%), giving a potential for cancer.

