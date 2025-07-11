New tax law shields most seniors from Social Security taxes—but not how you think

A new $6,000 tax deduction (or $12,000 for married couples) is the real reason most seniors won’t pay taxes on Social Security benefits under Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”.
Available through 2028 to those 65+ earning ≤$75,000 individually or ≤$150,000 jointly, this deduction lowers taxable income so much that for 88% of seniors, up from 64%, their benefits effectively become tax-free.
But the law doesn’t eliminate Social Security taxes directly; it just makes them disappear for many through this backdoor method.
The biggest winners are middle-income seniors. Those earning $50,000–$200,000 could see taxes on benefits reduced or erased because the deduction lowers their “combined income” used to calculate taxes. However:
The SSA emailed millions claiming the law “eliminates federal income taxes on Social Security benefits”, calling it “historic relief for seniors”.
Experts slammed this as misleading and politically charged for a typically neutral agency.
Former SSA officials noted emails like this blur trust in government communications and risk confusing vulnerable seniors . While the White House stands by its “88%” claim, tax analysts stress the deduction only indirectly affects benefit taxes, according to recent reports.
Though senior citizens save money now, the program faces accelerated financial risk. The $30 billion/year revenue loss from fewer taxed benefits could drain Social Security’s trust fund by late 2032, a year earlier than projected.
Since taxes on benefits fund Social Security and Medicare, this “relief” deepens the program’s $22.4 trillion funding gap.