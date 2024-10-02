In a shocking revelation, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, faces allegations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a 2012 incident in France. Three friends of the alleged victim have recounted the behaviour.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, has been accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend for flirting with a valet worker, reported reported the Daily Mail.

The incident, which allegedly took place in France, dates back to 2012, when they were waiting in a valet line after the Cannes Film Festival.

The report said that three unnamed friends of a woman, who is now a successful New York attorney, told the Daily Mail about the alleged assault.

The news outlet stated that the friends asked not to be identified over the fear of retaliation by Emhoff.

Referring to the woman by the pseudonym ‘Jane’, the report said that she allegedly called one of the friends sobbing in her cab immediately after the incident.

'It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy, and he hit her, the report quoted one of Jane's friends, a top New York businessman, as saying.

The three friends said that as Jane tried to leave following the alleged assault, however, Emhoff forced his way into the cab with her.

“All of a sudden the car was there, and they were ushering her into the car," another friend, a successful New York attorney, said.

'She said she wanted to go back to the hotel without him. But while she was shutting the door, he forced himself into the car, which she did not want," she added.

Jane told her friend she couldn't believe he was the person that he is, and that it turned into this trailer trash moment.

A third friend, who is a female top company executive, claimed that in 2014 Jane first said that she had dated Emhoff, and recounted the full story of his alleged abuse in 2018.

"Emhoff was unapologetic about the alleged abuse the next day. When he hit her she hit him back, like, 'Don't you ever do that again," the executive recalled.

In August, Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, acknowledged that he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Emhoff said in a statement. "I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side."