As 2025 begins, many Americans are gearing up to celebrate with loved ones, but there are still errands to run and essentials to pick up. While banks, post offices, and major stock exchanges will be closed on New Year’s Day, various retail stores, grocery chains, pharmacies, and restaurants will be operating on adjusted schedules. Preparing for the new one on January 1st, it’s important to know which places are open and when. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popular grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants like Acme Markets, CVS, Publix, Target, and Whole Foods will operate, but some will have reduced hours. On the other hand, banks, post offices, and major shipping services such as UPS and FedEx will be closed for the holiday.

Stores such as ALDI, Costco, and Rite Aid pharmacies will not operate, while others like Target, Walmart, and Sheetz will stick to regular hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consumers are encouraged to check individual locations for specific hours.

Here’s a guide to what’s open and closed this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Grocery Stores and Pharmacies Many grocery stores will open for limited hours, and pharmacies will have reduced operating times.

Acme Markets will open most stores with limited hours, so customers are advised to check their local store for specifics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Albertsons stores and pharmacies, including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and Vons, will be open on New Year’s Day with reduced hours. Customers should verify timings for specific locations.

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open, though some stores may have reduced hours. It’s recommended to check with individual stores.

Food Lion will operate all its stores during regular hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giant Food stores, including gas stations and Giant pick-up services, will remain open during regular hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with exceptions in Maryland.

Kroger locations will operate normally, though some store hours may vary.

Publix stores will be open with varying hours depending on location. Customers should check ahead for specific timings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rite Aid stores will be open, but pharmacies will remain closed. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours.

Sheetz stores will be open 24/7, offering their full range of services.

Stop & Shop stores and fuel stations will be open, but in-store pharmacies will be closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Target and Walmart will operate on their regular schedules.

Whole Foods stores will open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Restaurants and Fast-Food chains Many popular restaurant and fast-food chains will be open, though some may adjust their hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open with limited hours. Customers can check specific hours on the Chick-fil-A app.

Chili’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Dunkin’ will be open during regular hours, though it’s best to confirm hours for your local store.

Darden Restaurants like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House will remain open with regular hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IHOP will be open, but hours may vary depending on location.

Outback Steakhouse will operate on New Year’s Day, with variable hours based on location.

Starbucks locations will be open, but customers should use the Starbucks app or website to check specific store hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s closed on New Year’s day? Several stores and services will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

ALDI and Costco will be closed.

Rite Aid pharmacies and Stop & Shop pharmacies will also be closed for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks, Post Offices, and Shipping services All banks will be closed on New Year’s Day in observance of the federal holiday.

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail, as all locations will be closed.

DHL, UPS, and FedEx (excluding FedEx Custom Critical® services) will be closed on New Year’s Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Market The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on January 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday, meaning no stock market trading will take place.

As New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, many businesses and services adjust their hours. It’s important for consumers to plan ahead and verify the operating schedules of the places they plan to visit.