New Year Eve Ball at New York Times Square gets BIG change!—What's new?

The world-famous New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in New York City is set to undergo its first major change in more than a hundred years as the city prepares to ring in 2026.

What's new this time? For the first time in more than a century, the New Year’s Eve ball will receive a patriotic redesign to mark 2026, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The ball will shine in red, white, and blue, with organizers also adding a second confetti release and other patriotic enhancements to the celebration.

Celebration at New York's Times Square Every year, massive crowds fill Times Square to watch the illuminated ball slide down a flagpole at midnight, marking the end of one year and the start of another.

New Year's Eve Ball

The New Year’s Eve ball made its first descent in Times Square in 1907. Crafted by a young immigrant metalworker, Jacob Starr, the original ball weighed 700 pounds, measured five feet in diameter, and was constructed from iron and wood, illuminated by 100 bulbs of 25 watts each.

Last year, organisers revealed the Constellation Ball—the ninth and largest version to date—which spans roughly 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.