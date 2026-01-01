New Year’s Day 2026: Are Walmart, Costco, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s open or closed in US?

Most major retailers, grocery chains and restaurants across the United States will remain open on New Year’s Day, though several will operate with reduced or modified hours. Consumers planning last-minute shopping, grocery runs or dining out on January 1 should check local store timings in advance.
With the new year underway, many retailers are also offering discounts on older inventory to make way for fresh stock, making New Year’s Day a popular time for both shopping and dining.
Major retailers open on New Year’s Day (Hours may vary)
Several big retail stores will be open, though many caution that hours may differ by location:
Walmart – Open; hours may be modified
Target – Open; hours may be modified
Macy’s – Open; regular or reduced hours depending on location
IKEA – Open during regular hours
Which fast food chains and restaurants are open on January 1
Most restaurant and fast food chains will be open on New Year’s Day, though hours may differ by location:
McDonald’s (most locations open)
Chick-fil-A – Open, some locations with reduced hours
Applebee’s (select locations)