New Year’s Day 2026: Are Walmart, Costco, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s open or closed in US?

Most major retailers, grocery chains and restaurants across the United States will remain open on New Year’s Day, though several will operate with reduced or modified hours. Consumers planning last-minute shopping, grocery runs or dining out on January 1 should check local store timings in advance.

With the new year underway, many retailers are also offering discounts on older inventory to make way for fresh stock, making New Year’s Day a popular time for both shopping and dining.

Major retailers open on New Year’s Day (Hours may vary) Several big retail stores will be open, though many caution that hours may differ by location:

Walmart – Open; hours may be modified

Target – Open; hours may be modified

Macy’s – Open; regular or reduced hours depending on location

Kohl’s – Open

Best Buy – Open

Home Depot – Open

IKEA – Open during regular hours

Petco – Most stores open

Which fast food chains and restaurants are open on January 1 Most restaurant and fast food chains will be open on New Year’s Day, though hours may differ by location:

Starbucks

Dunkin’

McDonald’s (most locations open)

Burger King

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

Subway

Chick-fil-A – Open, some locations with reduced hours

Waffle House

Cracker Barrel

Applebee’s (select locations)

Chili’s