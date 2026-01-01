New Year’s Day 2026: Are Walmart, Costco, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s open or closed in US?

Most major retailers, grocery chains and restaurants across the United States will remain open on New Year’s Day, though several will operate with reduced or modified hours. Consumers planning last-minute shopping, grocery runs or dining out on January 1 should check local store timings in advance.
With the new year underway, many retailers are also offering discounts on older inventory to make way for fresh stock, making New Year’s Day a popular time for both shopping and dining.
Several big retail stores will be open, though many caution that hours may differ by location:
Walmart – Open; hours may be modified
Target – Open; hours may be modified
Macy’s – Open; regular or reduced hours depending on location
Kohl’s – Open
Best Buy – Open
Home Depot – Open
IKEA – Open during regular hours
Petco – Most stores open
Most restaurant and fast food chains will be open on New Year’s Day, though hours may differ by location:
Starbucks
Dunkin’
Chick-fil-A
McDonald’s (most locations open)
Burger King
Wendy’s
Taco Bell
Subway
Chick-fil-A – Open, some locations with reduced hours
Waffle House
Cracker Barrel
Applebee’s (select locations)
Chili’s
Bonefish Grill