New Year weather forecast: Will snow, colder air and winter storm affect travel plans in NYC and other US states?

As the world gears up to welcome the new year, it is always advisable to be aware of the weather that will greet us as soon as as we step out of the comfort of our homes. It has become even more so in the United States owing to the bomb cyclone and the winter storm Ezra that has gripped a major part of the country.

Let us take a look at the weather prediction for the New Year across the US:

New York City As per AccuWeather meteorologists, the New York weather will be dry but cold. “People heading out to the ball drop or other outdoor celebrations should bundle up. Flurries could be flying in Times Square before the ball drops,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco has said.

Danco advises those going out on New Year's eve to be well covered. “The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature before midnight will drop into the teens. Make sure you have a winter coat, hat, gloves and a scarf. Winds could gust around 15 mph," Danco also said.

The forecast for the 2026 New Year's eve weather in the city is starkly different from what it was a year back.

“It will feel roughly 20 to 30 degrees colder outside compared to last year, but at least everyone should stay much drier. Showers and thunderstorms soaked revelers in New York City last year,” Danco added.

Northern United States Streets and sidewalks across parts of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Northeast, as well as the Appalachians will be coated by lake-effect snow as well as snow showers.

Across the Great Lakes, a frigid air will bring several inches-thick snow through the New Year's Day. In some areas of New York, Pennsylvania, Canada, and Michigan.

Travel conditions are expected to remain poor across the interior northeastern part of the country and the Great Lakes on New Year's Eve.

Across parts of the Midwest, Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and the Great Lakes, Arctic air will plunge temperatures to around 5-10 degrees below the historical average.

California and Southwest California is expected to witness rains on New Year's Eve, thanks to a new storm system on the West Coast.

As per a report by ABC News, in the western part of the country, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Portland and Seattle will witness rainfall throughout the day on Thursday.