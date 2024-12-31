As 2024 comes to a close about every town and city in the US will host New Year’s Eve celebrations. According to AccuWeather, the weather will be mostly dry for many areas, allowing most celebrations to proceed without any major weather disruptions. However, certain regions will experience rain and snow, with some weather-related concerns for travelers and revelers.

Storm impacts in North Carolina, Virginia & other places

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a developing storm that will bring heavy rain to areas including North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, southeastern New York, and southern New England, from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Notably, Times Square in New York City will be soaked, and those attending the ball drop event should expect rain to intensify through the evening and into early Wednesday morning. The private weather channel recommends wearing plastic rain slickers and waterproof shoes, as temperatures may drop to around 40°F due to the damp and breezy conditions.

Snow and wintry mix in the Great Lakes and Midwest While rain will dominate the eastern US, snow may fall in the northern and western Great Lakes and parts of the Midwest. Chicago could see some snow, and a wintry mix is expected from Indiana to northern and western New York and northern New England. The exact extent of this wintry weather will depend on the storm's speed and track, as AccuWeather continues to monitor developments.

Wet weather in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle Cities like Portland, Oregon, and Seattle will face on-and-off rain for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s, but AccuWeather Real Feel temperatures may feel closer to the 30s due to the persistent rain.

Also Read | New year stickers for 2025: A guide to accessing and sending them on WhatsApp

Dry conditions for much of the West and Southeast AccuWeather forecasts mostly clear conditions for downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Meanwhile, Orlando will see dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°F as the clock strikes midnight, the forecast noted.

The remainder of the Lower 48 states, including the Southwest, will see dry weather with moderating temperatures after a cooler start to the day. Cooler air will also spread from the Midwest to the Southeast.

Also Read | Times Square ball takes final drop test as New York gears up for New Year’s eve

Travel forecast Travelers heading to New Year’s Eve festivities or returning home after the holiday weekend should be prepared for potential weather disruptions. AccuWeather notes that weather-related issues could affect parts of the eastern US and parts of the West, particularly in areas impacted by rain or snow.