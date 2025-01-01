A truck crashed into a crowd in New Orleans' French Quarter on New Year's Eve, killing 10 and injuring over 35. The FBI is treating it as a potential terrorism act, with the suspect dying after a shootout with police. Authorities are investigating possible links. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10 essential details about the New Orleans New Year’s Eve truck crash 1) The incident A man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers in New Orleans’ French Quarter early on Wednesday (January 1), killing at least 10 people and injuring over 35. The act occurred at around 3:15 AM (local time) during packed celebrations.

2) Suspect’s actions Described as "hellbent on carnage" by Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, the suspect deliberately targeted the crowd, driving at high speed in what police termed a "very intentional" attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Gunfire exchange The suspect exchanged gunfire with police while fleeing the scene. Two officers were wounded but are in stable condition. The authorities later confirmed the suspect was deceased but provided no further details.

4) Terror angle investigation The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is treating the incident as a potential act of terrorism. The agency confirmed that a vehicle attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans killed multiple people and injured dozens. It said the suspect, who engaged with local law enforcement, is now deceased. The FBI further stated that it is collaborating with partner agencies to uncover further details. While no motive has been established, authorities are collaborating with partners to determine if the attack had any motives.

5) President Biden reaction President Joe Biden stated that he has been briefed by federal law enforcement and homeland security teams, confirming the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism with the FBI leading the probe. He commended the swift actions of local law enforcement in preventing further casualties, assured full federal support for state and local authorities, expressed condolences to the victims and their families, condemned the violence, and pledged to remain vigilant against any ongoing threats. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called the attack a "horrific act of violence" and extended condolences to the victims' families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Witness account A white truck sped through a barricade on Bourbon Street, witness Jim Mowrer told CBS News. "We were in the middle of the road and managed to run off onto the sidewalk and into a doorway for cover. We did hear gunfire, saw police running," he said. After the gunfire ended, Mowrer said, "We came across several people who had been hit. People we came across were unfortunately deceased."

7) Trump's comments President-elect Donald Trump linked the attack to illegal immigration despite no confirmation of the suspect’s nationality or identity. His claims were criticized as unfounded and controversial.

8) Heightened security Authorities had bolstered police presence in anticipation of large New Year’s crowds, with 100% deployment and 300 additional officers from partner agencies. Despite the heavy policing, the attack raised questions about public safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) Impact on the French Quarter The attack shocked the historic district, a hub for nightlife and jazz, known for its vibrant New Year’s festivities. The area was bustling with celebrations, including LGBTQ events and a nearby drag cabaret, when the incident occurred.