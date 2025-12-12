New York Attorney General Letitia James case delivers setback for DOJ as grand jury rejects re-indictment bid again

A grand jury on Thursday (December 11) declined for the second time in a week to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, marking another major setback for the Justice Department’s push to prosecute President Donald Trump’s most prominent political adversaries.

The repeated refusals represent a striking rebuke of prosecutors’ attempts to revive a criminal case Trump had publicly urged them to pursue.

Original charges thrown out The initial indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey were dismissed in November after a judge ruled that Lindsey Halligan — the former Trump lawyer installed as US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia — was unlawfully appointed. The cases were dismissed without prejudice, allowing prosecutors to seek a new indictment.

Advertisement

Back-to-back grand jury failures After a Norfolk grand jury refused to indict James last week, prosecutors turned to another grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, which also declined. The outcome was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, AP reported. Prosecutors are still assessing next steps.

Defense calls case “a stain” on DOJ James’ attorney Abbe Lowell said the unprecedented second rejection shows the case “should never have seen the light of day,” calling the prosecution a blow to the department’s integrity and warning that any further attempts to revive it would “mock” the justice system.

Also Read | Trump signs executive order on national AI framework in US

Allegations against James Lalitia James was originally charged with bank fraud and making false statements tied to a 2020 home purchase. Prosecutors alleged she rented out a property despite signing a “second home rider” requiring personal use for at least a year, allowing her to secure better loan terms meant for non-investment properties.

Advertisement

Political backdrop and DOJ pressure The indictments came shortly after Halligan was installed at DOJ amid heavy White House pressure for charges against Trump critics. Her appointment replaced veteran prosecutor Erik Siebert, who resigned after Trump publicly demanded his removal.