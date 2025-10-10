NY Attorney General Letitia James indicted months after winning major case against Donald Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia, as President Donald Trump’s Justice Department continues to pursue charges against his political opponents.

Advertisement

James has been under investigation since May over a 2023 mortgage she took out to buy a home in Norfolk, Virginia.

The grand jury returned two felony charges: bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. James’ first court appearance is scheduled for October 24 in Norfolk.

A prosecutor handpicked by President Trump secured an indictment of New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, on bank fraud and false statement charges in the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday after the president publicly demanded she be charged.

The five-page indictment accused Ms. James of falsely claiming in loan documents that she would use a home she purchased in Norfolk, Va., as a secondary residence, and using it instead as a rental investment property, allowing her to receive favorable terms that would save her close to $19,000.

Advertisement

The charges, coming two weeks after the Trump-directed indictment of James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, deepened the president’s intervention in the justice system, casting away longstanding democratic norms as he seeks retribution on his political enemies.

In a statement, Letitia James, who had won a civil case against Trump accusing him of fraudulently inflating the value of his assets, called the indictment “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.” She called the charges “baseless.”

The prosecutions have ushered in a turbulent era at a Justice Department increasingly under the direct command of a president intent on using federal law enforcement to prosecute his adversaries, shield his supporters and redefine criminality as it suits his interests.

Advertisement

That his appointees have now succeeded in convincing two grand juries will likely embolden him, even if the prospects of conviction are anything but certain.