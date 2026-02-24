New York Blizzard: NYC public schools to open on Tuesday, February 24, travel ban lifted

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced that public schools in the city will open for in-person instruction on Tuesday, February 24, after being closed due to a blizzard.

“I hope our students enjoy their snow day today and stay warm and safe throughout, but I do have some tough news to share: School will be in person tomorrow,” Mamdani said during a press briefing.

‘Pelt me with snowballs’ The Mayor also joked that students could still pelt him with snowballs.

“You can still pelt me with snowballs when you see me,” he said.

NYC Public Schools preparing for safe return of students New York City Public Schools said over 8,000 facilities staff across NYCPS are working to prepare school buildings for safe use on Tuesday, including removing snow and ice, checking heating systems and backup power readiness, and confirming that emergency supplies are in place.

School buses are preparing to operate tomorrow, ensuring students are able to travel to and from school safely, it said.

In a series of posts on social media, NYC Public Schools also urged educational institutions to allow additional travel time for staff and students to ensure their safe journey.

Criticism of rushed school reopening Many, however, questioned the decision to reopen schools.

“Numerous roads are impassable, and people have to walk in the middle of the street because the sidewalks are completely blocked by at least two feet of snow,” Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said in a statement. “Schools should absolutely remain closed tomorrow.”

The teacher’s union also advised its members to exercise caution navigating the Tuesday morning commute.

“No one should jeopardize their safety trying to report to work,” the United Federation of Teachers wrote in a letter to its members on Monday. “Make the decision that is best for you and your family tomorrow. Your safety comes first.”

NYC's travel ban lifted On Monday, Mayor Mamdani also announced that the travel ban in New York due to the historic winter weather has come to an end.

While the travel ban has been lifted, Mayor Mamdani still urged New Yorkers to stay off the roads and stay indoors.

Drivers should exercise caution as conditions remain slick and icy and take public transportation whenever possible, he said.

“New York City continues to meet the urgency of this historic blizzard, and we will not stop until the storm has passed and our city is fully up and moving again,” Mayor Mamdani said.

“Though the travel ban has lifted, conditions on the road are still icy and dangerous, and we encourage New Yorkers to take public transportation if needed, stay indoors when possible and stay informed through Notify NYC.”

Blizzard sweeps through New York According to the Mayor, as of earlier Monday afternoon, the winter storm dropped 16 to 19 inches of snow on most parts of New York City, with parts of Eastern Staten Island reporting over 24 inches of snow.

Mamdani also reassured New Yorkers that the worst of the winter storm had passed.

“But there is still more to come. Light snowfall is expected to continue through the afternoon,” he said.

The blizzard hit the city Sunday night into Monday dumping more than a foot of snow in the city.