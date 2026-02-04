New York braces for another snow spell, forecaster says, it will be ‘windy and terribly cold, again’

New York City braces for yet another snow spell as weather forecasters predict frigid temperatures, blustery winds, and snow over the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, reported The New York Post.

Quoting AccuWeather meteorologist Bob Larson, the NYP said, half an inch to two inches of snow could fall overnight on Tuesday in parts of the Ohio River Valley, including Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. It may also extend into West Virginia and central Virginia.

Another storm “on a similar path,” Larson said, will hit the south from Roanoke, Virginia, into the very northern parts of North Carolina — dumping one to three inches of snow.

New York weather After a brief period of non-freezing weather, New York is expected to see a return of frigid temperatures, bone-chilling winds, and light snow this Friday. The forecasters said this is because a “fast-moving” clipper is likely to move off the East Coast.

In terms of New York City, Larson said, the next chance of snow would come on Friday night, starting either very late Friday afternoon or first thing Friday evening.

“Winds will increase as this is coming through and become very gusty. And after this clipper goes by, it will be windy and terribly cold again this weekend,” he told the NYP.

On Friday night, the temperature is expected to be a chilly low of 21 degrees Fahrenheit. It will then drop sharply into the evening on Saturday, with 15 to 30 miles per hour winds creating real-feel temperatures in the single digits.

The forecasters said Sunday won’t be any better; with winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, the temperature can be as high as 20 degrees, may feel even colder.

Larson noted that it’s not that the snow will have a great impact – “certainly could make the roads slippery, but it’s the cold that follows that we’re most concerned about.”

According to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the death toll from the killer cold snap in the Big Apple has already risen to 16, including 13 New Yorkers who froze and three overdoses.

Snow forecast for other regions According to the NYP, while New York City is expecting up to an inch of snow accumulation, parts of New Jersey, Orange County, New York, and the Poconos in Pennsylvania should brace for up to three inches.

A “substantial thaw” is in the cards by next Wednesday, with possible highs of 40 degrees moving into the second half of the week.