New York City and Buffalo primaries 2025: Who’s running for Mayor? Full list of candidates

Voters across New York head to the polls on Tuesday (June 24) to cast ballots in municipal primaries that feature dramatic political comeback attempts and fierce intraparty battles in key races from New York City to Buffalo.

At the center of attention is the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, where former Governor Andrew Cuomo is attempting a return to elected office four years after resigning amid sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo faces a crowded field of 11 candidates, including progressive State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who has secured endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Also in the mix are City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander, making the race one of the most competitive and consequential in recent memory.

Eric Adams runs as Independent The Democratic nominee will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat but is skipping the primary to run as an independent in November. Adams was indicted in a 2024 federal corruption probe, though the charges were later dropped by the Justice Department under President Trump. Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, is again running on the GOP ticket.

Weiner's second act? In another closely watched race, former US Rep. Anthony Weiner is making a political comeback attempt in the Democratic primary for New York City Council District 2. Weiner’s career imploded after multiple sexting scandals and a federal prison sentence. He now faces four challengers, including incumbent State Assemblyman Harvey Epstein.

Ranked-choice voting returns New York City’s races will use ranked-choice voting, allowing voters to rank up to five candidates by preference. If no candidate secures a majority of first-choice votes, the lowest vote-getters are eliminated and their votes redistributed until a winner emerges. The system, which proved decisive in 2021’s mayoral race, applies only to multi-candidate races without a clear majority.

Manhattan DA who prosecuted Trump faces primary Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the historic prosecution of Donald Trump in 2024, is also up for re-election and faces a challenge from attorney Patrick Timmins. Bragg’s handling of that high-profile case has made him both a target and a hero, depending on the political lens.

Buffalo Mayoral race heats up Beyond the city, other major contests include the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor. Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon is seeking a full term after replacing longtime Mayor Byron Brown, who resigned last year. He faces strong opposition from State Sen. Sean Ryan, backed by the local Democratic Party, and three others: Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, former Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr., and community organizer Anthony Tyson-Thompson.

Voter participation and timelines With 5.1 million registered voters in New York City alone, including 65% Democrats, turnout will be a key factor. In 2021, only 27% of eligible voters participated in the primaries, with 12% casting early ballots.

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET, with early first-choice vote tallies expected soon after. However, official ranked-choice results and final outcomes may take days or weeks, especially if no candidate receives a majority. Recounts may be triggered under state law depending on vote margins.

As of Tuesday, there are 133 days until the general election on November 3.