New York City detects first known case of severe Mpox strain, health department issues advisory – all you need to know

The first known case of a more severe strain of Mpox, known as Mpox clade I, was detected in New York City on Saturday, reported Fox 5. Since November 2024, 11 cases of the strain have been reported across the United States, according to health authorities.

On Friday, 13 March, the New York City Health Department issued a health advisory to health care providers after confirming the case.

Mpox clade I detected - What we know so far The person who tested positive recently traveled internationally, reported Fox 5 – citing the NYC Health Department. Health officials said no other cases of the Mpox clade I strain have been detected in New York City, and that there is currently no evidence that the virus is spreading locally.

"There is no known local transmission of mpox clade I in New York City and the risk remains low for New Yorkers," the media outlet quoted NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin as saying.

What is Mpox? Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause symptoms such as a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain and fatigue. While most people recover fully, some cases can become severe, as per a WHO fact sheet.

Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). It is an enveloped double-stranded DNA virus of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family, which includes variola, cowpox, vaccinia and other viruses. There are two distinct clades of the virus: clade I (with subclades Ia and Ib) and clade II (with subclades IIa and IIb).

Is vaccination available for Mpox? Health officials say that vaccination can lower the risk of contracting Mpox and help reduce the severity of symptoms.

People considered at risk are advised to receive the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine series if they have not already been vaccinated. The second dose should be taken at least 28 days after the first.