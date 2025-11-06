New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker quits over Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel stance

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker will step down next month, becoming the first senior official to resign following Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory, Bloomberg reported.

In a letter to Mayor Eric Adams dated November 5, Tucker called it “the honor of a lifetime” to serve as the city’s 35th fire commissioner and said he will step down effective December 19. He added that he would continue to lead the department and ensure an “orderly transition” until then.

Resignation linked to Mamdani's anti-Israel views According to the news outlet, a person familiar with Tucker’s decision said it was influenced by his Zionist views and belief that he could not continue to serve under Mamdani, whose criticism of Israel has drawn backlash from Jewish leaders in New York and nationally.

Tucker, appointed by Mayor Adams in 2023, oversees roughly 17,000 firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics and manages the department’s $2.6 billion budget. Before joining city government, he founded and led T&M Protection Resources, a security and intelligence firm with operations in the U.S. and Israel. He is expected to return to that role after leaving office, Bloomberg said.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens and self-described democratic socialist, will take office on January 1, becoming New York’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor.