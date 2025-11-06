Subscribe

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker quits over Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel stance

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker resigned becoming the first senior official to step down following Zohran Mamdani’s victory. Reportedly, Tucker believed he couldn’t serve under Mamdani, who has faced backlash for his criticism of Israel.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated6 Nov 2025, 01:31 AM IST
New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker speaks during a news conference after the incinerator shaft of a building collapsed in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker will step down next month, becoming the first senior official to resign following Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory, Bloomberg reported.

In a letter to Mayor Eric Adams dated November 5, Tucker called it “the honor of a lifetime” to serve as the city’s 35th fire commissioner and said he will step down effective December 19. He added that he would continue to lead the department and ensure an “orderly transition” until then.

Resignation linked to Mamdani's anti-Israel views

According to the news outlet, a person familiar with Tucker’s decision said it was influenced by his Zionist views and belief that he could not continue to serve under Mamdani, whose criticism of Israel has drawn backlash from Jewish leaders in New York and nationally.

Tucker, appointed by Mayor Adams in 2023, oversees roughly 17,000 firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics and manages the department’s $2.6 billion budget. Before joining city government, he founded and led T&M Protection Resources, a security and intelligence firm with operations in the U.S. and Israel. He is expected to return to that role after leaving office, Bloomberg said.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens and self-described democratic socialist, will take office on January 1, becoming New York’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor.

Mamdani’s incoming administration

The mayor-elect unveiled his transition team, naming former FTC Chair Lina Khan to advise on economic policy and personnel. Khan’s antitrust work under President Joe Biden drew strong criticism from major corporations and wealthy investors. Mamdani also appointed Maria Torres-Springer, former first deputy mayor under Adams, as a transition co-chair.

