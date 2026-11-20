(Bloomberg Law) -- New York City’s brand new law banning horse-drawn carriages is unconstitutional, a union representing carriage operators and owners contend in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday seeking to block the measure.

The City Council-passed ban signed Thursday by Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) will phase out the 168-year-old industry before taking effect June 1, 2028 across all five boroughs. The law requires “humane disposition” of the horses, forbidding they be sold for slaughter or transferred to other carriage companies. Sixty-eight horse cabs currently operate in Central Park, employing roughly 200 drivers and up to 160 horses.

The statute will “immediately cripple” carriage owners and ignore property interests and contracts, industry union Transport Workers Union Local 100 said in its class action complaint filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The union is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law until the court rules on the merits of the case. It’s also asking the court for expedited discovery.

The city’s law department said it’s reviewing the case.

The legislation, known as Romanch’s Law, passed following the death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, who was killed over the summer after being thrown from a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park. The city has for decades tried to ban horse-drawn carriages — a Central Park tourist staple that’s been around since 1858.

Just Compensation

The new law doesn’t include compensation for the property — such as permits and licenses, stables, and horses — that’s now rendered “unusable,” the complaint said. It only talks about a potential compensation plan that could come later down the road. That’s a violation of the US Constitution, which bars a “taking” without just compensation, the union alleges.

It also “makes vague promises about a ‘transition plan’ that offers the carriage drivers affected only ‘help’ finding ‘employment opportunities,’” the complaint said.

Mamdani at Thursday’s public signing ceremony said the city plans to release a transition plan in April that will including a process for the city to buy back medallions — operating licenses and plates — from owners, a stipend for drivers and stable hands to attend workforce training and career development classes, and career counseling and entrepreneurship support.

The city will work directly with horse-carriage workers to receive and incorporate their feedback in the transition process, the mayor said. And the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will oversee where each horse is sold or placed as they retire, he added.

“This is a new day for our city — one that will make the crown jewel of Manhattan’s parks safer while also recognizing the lasting legacy and contributions the horse-carriage industry has made in our city,” Mamdani said.

Advocates for Justice represents the Transport Workers Union.

The case is Chiarello v. City of New York, S.D.N.Y., 1:26-cv-10154, complaint 11/19/26.

To contact the reporters on this story: Beth Wang in New York City at bwang@bloombergindustry.com; Patricia Hurtado at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Carmen Castro-Pagán at ccastro-pagan@bloomberglaw.com; Andrew Harris at aharris@bloomberglaw.com

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