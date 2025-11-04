New York City mayor election: Mamdani vs Cuomo - who stands the stronger chance? What numbers say

New York City’s mayoral race has reached its final phase, with voting underway ahead of the November 4 election to decide who will become the next leader of the city. At the center of the New York mayor election are Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani versus former New York governor and Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo versus Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The air is charged up as more and more people have come to cast their votes in the New York mayor election. So far, according to the New York City Board of Elections, 734,317 early votes have been cast in the past nine days. According to the New York City Board of Elections, Sunday alone saw a historic turnout of 151,212 early voters, the highest single-day total ever recorded in the city's history.

With the latest pollster indications, the primary contest is shaping up to be a primary battle between Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo. The Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, is trailing behind both Cuomo and Mamdani.

Mamdani vs Cuomo - who stands the stronger chance? Pollsters predict Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race, with two polls indicating that he holds a double-digit lead over Andrew Cuomo.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics average: Zohran Mamdani (Democrat) is leading with 45.8 per cent support; Andrew Cuomo (Independent) trails with 31.1 per cent – 14.7 points behind Mamdani; and Curtis Sliwa (Republican) stands at 17.3 per cent support – 28.5 points behind Mamdani.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found Mamdani leading with 43 per cent support, compared with Cuomo’s 33 per cent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa trailing at 14 per cent. On October 10, it showed Mamdani leading with 46 per cent support, while Cuomo trailed at same 33 per cent.

Another pollster AtlasIntel, ranked most accurate in 2024, for NYC mayoral election, Mamdani leads with 43.9 per cent of the vote (+3.3 since Oct. 30), while Cuomo trails close behind at 39.4 per cent (+5.4 since Oct. 30).

“With Sliwa dropping 8.6 percentage points, the gap between Mamdani and Cuomo decreased to 4.5 percentage points,” it said.

According to a new Suffolk University poll released on October 27, Mamdani holds 44 per cent support among likely voters, while Cuomo catching up at 34 per cent. In September, Suffolk polling showed Mamdani ahead of Cuomo by 20 percentage points.

Mamdani’s comfortable victory over Cuomo in the June primary generated excitement from the party’s more progressive wing and apprehension among the party establishment.

While no guaranteed outcome can be assumed, it has started to look like the New York City may have a socialist mayor.

Trump's latest endorsement Late on Monday and ahead of the November 4 New York mayor election, Republican President Donald Trump extended support to Andrew Cuomo, despite having a member of his party contesting the polls.

He also threatened to restrict New York City's federal funds if Zohran Mamdani is elected to power.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!”

Trump also took a swipe at the Republican nominee, syaing any vote for him would help Zohran Mamdani in New York mayor election.

“We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice."

Andrew Cuomo has also received endorsement from Elon Musk. But, it is not clear is last-minute support will sway voters.

Former US President Barack Obama, meanwhile, recently called New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and praised his campaign and offered to be a "sounding board" in the future.

While Obama has not formally endorsed Mamdani, he reportedly told him that he was invested in his success beyond the election.