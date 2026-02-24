New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urges families to apply for free 3-K, Pre-K before deadline: Here's how to apply

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday (February 24) told the residents of the region that the 3-K and Pre-K programs are closing on February 27, 2026, encouraging them to enroll their kids before the deadline.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mamdani, along with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said that this is the last week in which parents can enroll their children for the 2026-2027 school year. Speaking in Spanish, Cortez said that if children are turning three or four years old in 2026, they can then enroll them in the free 3-K and Pre-K program valid for New York City.

What are 3-K and Pre-K programs? 3-K and Pre-K are free early care and education programs that New York City offers. Under the 3-K program, three-year-old kids are provided free, full-day education before they enter kindergarten. Under Pre-K, which is Pre-Kindergarten and aimed at four-year-old kids, free education is provided, which helps children to develop skills before formal schooling. Both these programs are part of New York City's effort to expand access to early learning for families with young children.

Earlier in January 2026, the Mamdani administration celebrated the launch of the programs, NYC reported. In a video posted back then, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “New Yorkers have until February 27 to apply for 3-K and Pre-K, and we’re using every tool at our disposal to get the word out,” said Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “Whether on TaxiTV, LinkNYC, or out in your neighborhood, my Administration will be working tirelessly to ensure that New Yorkers know their government is here to serve them.”

By January-end, Mamdani announced that over 50,000 families applied within 16 days of the launch of the programs.

Here's all you need to know about how to apply to the program:

Who can apply? Cortez said that any parent in New York City, regardless of their occupation, income, or immigration status, is eligible to sign their children up for this program.

How to apply? Parents of the eligible kids in New York City can apply in three ways, which are:

1. Applying online by visiting the official website, myschools.nyc

2. Alternatively, parents can call 718-935-2009 to receive translation in over 200 languages

3. The parents can also opt to visit one of the Family Welcome Centers across the five boroughs

How are the applications accepted? According to a NY report, the applications are not accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, implying that all those who applied during the time frame will definitely receive an offer.

What more did Mamdani and Cortez say? According to Mamdani, New York City families, for far too long, were crushed by the cost of child care and paid as much as $26,000 per child per year. He added that they have the power to do something different.

The parents can receive translations in over 200 languages, highlighting the efforts undertaken by Mamdani's administration to ensure that no family is excluded from receiving the benefits of the program because of the language barrier.

Free child care, according to Cortez, is one of the most important ways in which the Mamdani administration can make New York City more affordable for all its residents.