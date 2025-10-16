New York City Mayoral Debate 2025: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa face off tonight — When and where to watch

The race for New York City’s next mayor reaches a key moment tonight (Thursday, October 16) as the three candidates — Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa — take the stage for the first mayoral general election debate.

Where and when to watch The New York City Mayoral election debate begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be held at NBC 4 New York’s studios inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

It will air live for one hour on WNBC-TV (NBC 4 New York) and WNJU-TV (Telemundo 47), and will continue in full online via NBC 4 New York’s and Telemundo’s streaming platforms, as well as POLITICO’s website. The New York Times will also livestream the event with real-time commentary.

There will be no studio audience.

Who’s debating According to the NYC Campaign Finance Board, the three candidates who qualified for the debate are:

Zohran Mamdani (Democrat) — A 33-year-old state assemblyman and progressive Democrat running on a platform of housing affordability, free public transit, and expanded childcare.

Andrew Cuomo (Independent) — The former New York governor and Democratic primary runner-up, now running as an independent focused on safety, affordability, and moderation.

Curtis Sliwa (Republican) — Guardian Angels founder and radio host emphasizing public safety, community policing, and neighborhood-led housing reform.

Why it matters Coming just over a week before early voting begins, the debate gives voters a crucial chance to see the candidates go head-to-head on major issues — crime, housing, education, and transit — that are shaping the city’s future.

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Mamdani leading with 46%, followed by Cuomo at 33% and Sliwa at 15%, suggesting the debate could be decisive for Cuomo and Sliwa as they attempt to narrow the gap before Election Day on November 4.

The second and final mayoral debate is scheduled for Wednesday, October 22.