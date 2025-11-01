New York City Marathon 2025: Date, time, when and where to watch

Thousands of runners will be coming together on Sunday, 2 November 2025, at the New York City Marathon, which will be a 26.2-mile (42.16 km) race across all five boroughs of the city.

Advertisement

In 2025, the New York City Marathon was attended by a whopping 55,646 people, and organisers are hoping for another record turnout of at least 50,000+ participants.

Among the professional runners who will be part of the competition are six previous New York City Marathon champions, including Albert Korir and Abdi Nageeye among the men and Sharon Lokedi, Hellen Obiri, Sheila Chepkirui, and Stephanie Bruce comprising of the women professionals.

When is the New York City Marathon? The New York City Marathon is scheduled to begin at 8 am local time on Sunday, 2 November, 2025.

Coverage of the same will continue till five in the evening.

New York City Marathon prize money The total prize money for the 2025 edition of the NYCM is around $900,000. The winners of the men's and women's races will be receiving $100,000 each while those coming second through 10th will be given amounts between $60,000 and $2,000.

Advertisement

New York City Marathon route The New York City Marathon will begin from Staten Island and will go through all five burroughs of the city. The beginning point is Fort Wadsworth while the race will end on West 67th Street in Central Park.

The runners will have to begin at Staten island, then go from Brooklyn to Queens to the Bronx, and finally end the race in Manhattan.

Check out the route map of the marathon right here:

How to watch the New York City Marathon The New York City Marathon will be streamed live on ESPN2, WABC, Fubo, and the ESPN app.

Advertisement

WABC, ESPN+, and the ESPN app will begin coverage of the pre-race events at 7 am on 2 November.

WABC, ESPN+, ESPN app will continue the live coverage from 11:30 am to 1 pm, while the same will continue from 3 pm on ABC and Fubo.

Fubo is the best option for those who want to watch the event for free, since Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers.

New York City Marathon schedule Men's Wheelchair Start: 8 am (local time) or 1:00 pm GMT

Women's Wheelchair Start: 8:02 am (local time) and 1:02 pm GMT

Marathon Pushrim and Handcycle Start: 8:22 am local time and 1:22 pm GMT

Elite Women Start: 8:35 am local time or 1:35 pm GMT

Advertisement

Elite Men Start: 9:05 am local time or 2:10 pm GMT

Wave 1 Start: 9:10 am local time or 2:10 pm GMT

Wave 2 Start: 9:45 am local time or 2:45 pm GMT

Wave 3 Start: 10:20 am local time or 3:20 pm GMT

Wave 4 Start: 10:45 am local time or 3:45 pm GMT