Julia Hyman, a young professional and Cornell University graduate, has been identified as the latest victim in Monday’s deadly mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Hyman worked as an associate at the property management firm Rudin and was killed on the 33rd floor—tragically, because the gunman, 27-year-old Shane Tamura, entered the wrong elevator. His intended destination was the National Football League's New York offices.

The attack claimed four lives in total. Among the other victims were NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was shot in the lobby; Blackstone senior executive Wesley LePatner, 43; and security guard Aland Etienne.

Investigation continues Authorities are still working to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting at 345 Park Avenue. The suspected gunman Shane Tamura, who ultimately taking his own life after shooting Hyman reportedly, left behind a note expressing resentment toward the NFL and a wish to have his brain examined for signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). However, investigators say Tamura had no formal connection to the league and hadn't played football beyond high school.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that Tamura had a documented history of mental health issues. Police also found additional weapons, ammunition, and tactical gear inside his vehicle parked nearby.

Mayor Eric Adams stated that Tamura’s intended target was the NFL offices within the building, but he mistakenly entered the wrong elevator.

“We believe the attack was premeditated but misdirected due to confusion with the building’s layout,” Adams said Tuesday.

About the location The shooting took place at 345 Park Avenue, a prominent office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The building houses major tenants including the NFL, Blackstone, Rudin Management, KPMG, and the Consulate General of Ireland. Situated near Grand Central Terminal and Rockefeller Center, the location is a hub for high-profile corporate activity.