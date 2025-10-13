New York City's 81st Columbus Day parade called off as nor'easter triggers state of emergency

New York City's 81st annual Columbus Day Parade, to be held on Monday, was cancelled after Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency due to inclement weather.

Advertisement

The cancellation was announced on Sunday evening by organizers Columbus Citizens Foundation (CCF), just 12 hours before the parade, as a nor'easter approached the US East Coast.

"Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency this evening in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the Nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers," the CCF said on Sunday, adding that the parade would not be rescheduled.

“While we cannot reschedule this year’s parade, we look forward to seeing everyone at our 82nd annual parade in 2026," the statement added.

The cancellation comes days after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday, reiterating that October 13 is to be observed as Columbus Day nationally, despite recent efforts to redesignate the observance as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Advertisement

In comparison, former President Joe Biden had signed similar proclamations declaring October 13 as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

First recognized as a federal holiday in 1971, Columbus Day has historically been celebrated by Italian communities in the US since the early 1900s.

Inclement weather The announcement by CCF came as New York Governor Hochul announced that a state of emergency was in effect for all five boroughs, as well as Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties.

Neighbouring New Jersey was also placed under a state of emergency due to the approaching storm.

Both state of emergency orders are expected to stay in place for the majority of Monday, with the nor'easter battering the East Coast.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit around 12 noon on Monday, with 3-foot surges and waves as high as 15 feet expected along the shore. Gusts up to 60mph can also be expected, the latest forecasts revealed.