New York City's historic horse carriage rides to come to an end soon? All about Mayor Zohran Mamdani's latest move

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council speaker have agreed on legislation to end horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park, a change animal-rights advocates have sought for more than 150 years.

The City Council is due to vote on the measure on 22 October. If approved, it would phase out horse-drawn carriages by 1 June 2028, Politico reported on Tuesday. Council Speaker Julie Menin said she expected the 51-member body to approve it with enough support to override a veto.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mamdani Says New York Will Investigate ICE Shooting in the City

What does the legislation propose? The agreement announced Tuesday (local time) includes changes to the bill proposed earlier this year, including provisions to help horse-carriage drivers find new jobs and receive compensation after the ban takes effect. Under the amended proposal, city agencies selected by the mayor would have to submit a plan by 1 April 2027 to assist drivers, owners and stable employees. The plan may include financial support, although the bill only requires the city to consider compensation for carriage owners and does not guarantee payouts.

It also includes what the City Council leader's office described as stronger protections for horses, including prohibiting owners from selling or transferring licensed horses to other carriage businesses or for slaughter. Horse-carriage owners would have to inform the Health Department, along with the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, at least 10 days before they get rid of a horse. Additionally, anyone caught running a horse-drawn carriage after the ban could face penalties of $10,000.

Advertisement

What did Mamdani and Menin say about the legislation? In a statement, Menin said, “Horse-drawn carriages have long been part of New York City’s history, but in an increasingly busy Central Park, this tradition has become a growing public safety liability.” She added, “Next week, the Council will take decisive action by voting on [this bill] to protect New Yorkers, visitors, and the horses themselves.”

A spokeswoman for Mamdani declined to comment on whether he would sign the bill into law, but stated that “a deal had been struck” with Menin regarding the legislation. The spokeswoman added, “We have been working closely with the City Council, union partners, carriage drivers, animal welfare advocates, and community leaders to deliver a just transition that protects workers while ending horse-drawn carriages in Central Park once and for all.”

Advertisement

In a social media post, Mamdani wrote, “The horse carriage industry is coming to an end in New York City. Our administration will make sure workers and owners are protected, and the horses are safe.”

Also Read | Mamdani Says Child Was in Car When ICE Agent Shot New York Man

Central Park currently has 68 horse-drawn carriages, supported by about 150 drivers and more than 180 horses, industry spokesperson Christina Hansen said. The bill has 29 City Council co-sponsors, enough to secure passage in the 51-member chamber.

Why is Mamdani banning horse carriages in NYC? The use of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park has been a contentious issue for a long time. Animal-rights activists have argued that forcing the animals to work in urban conditions undermines their long-term health and is unsafe. In 2013, during his campaign, former Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to shut down the industry on his first day in office, but failed after his plan was unable to secure support from the City Council.

Advertisement

However, calls to ban the rides escalated earlier this year after an 18-year-old Indian tourist, Romanch Mahajan, who was riding in a carriage with his family, died after falling from it. Following Mahajan's death, a poll by the Central Park Conservancy, which has advocated for the ban, revealed that roughly 68% of New Yorkers supported banning the carriages. David Saltonstall, the CPC’s vice president for government relations, said, “This is fundamentally about public safety,” and added, “It’s about mitigating a known and growing risk that we have watched build for years, which very sadly culminated in the death of Romanch Mahajan.”

Operators raise job and horse-welfare concerns Carriage operators have argued that the rate of horse-related injuries is far lower than that of other activities permitted in the park, including riding e-bikes or scooters. They argue that, without carriage revenue, they will likely struggle to care for their horses and pay fees to relocate them after the ban comes into effect.

Advertisement

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.