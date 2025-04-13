Shooting in New York: Woman fatally shot after allegedly pointing gun at police

A 69-year-old woman was shot and killed by New York State Police early Saturday morning (April 12) after allegedly pointing a weapon at officers during a response to a domestic dispute on Forrest Drive in upstate New York.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, was pronounced dead after being transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis.

Domestic dispute leads to shooting At approximately 2:30 a.m., State Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Forrest Drive. Upon arrival, they encountered an injured man on the front porch who stated that the woman had a knife and a gun. The man claimed that during an argument, the woman had stabbed him in the stomach.

Troopers fired on woman after threat According to the State Police news release, shortly after the man’s statement, the woman exited the house and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the officers. Two troopers then fired at the woman, striking her. “Troopers attempted to provide immediate medical aid and called for EMS,” the release stated.