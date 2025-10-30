New York declares emergency to avert hunger crisis as shutdown drags on, issues $65 mn lifeline for food aid

To avert hunger crisis in New York City as the government shutdown drags on, suspending the federal funding, Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday, October 30, declared a state of emergency to issue $65 million for assistance to food banks. Federal funding for the national food stamp program is set to expire on November 1.

Advertisement

As per the data from the US Department of Agriculture, New York receives nearly $650 million in federal funding for SNAP benefits each month.

Not just New York, Oregon and Virginia, too, have issued a state of emergency to free funds for emergency food assistance as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for nearly 42 million Americans are set to lapse from November.

As the shutdown continues, the Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek pledged $5 million to food banks as she also declared a 60-day food security emergency.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said the state will tap into surplus funds to cover up to one month of SNAP benefits. The money will go to food banks and pantries, already under strain.

Advertisement