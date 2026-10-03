New York Gov Hochul says former Cornell University student allegedly raped denied ‘justice’ | Top Updates

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday (local time) said that a former Cornell University student, who was allegedly raped at a fraternity house, was "denied justice", adding that she would not allow anyone to “sweep this case under the rug.”

Advertisement

The case has now prompted backlash over why law enforcement declined to pursue charges in 2024, after the woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents and then 20, reported the incident to Cornell police. In a civil lawsuit filed last month, Doe alleged that she was given drugs and alcohol and was raped by several Chi Phi fraternity members.

Here are the top updates in the Cornell University alleged rape case: 1. According to a Bloomberg report, Hochul said she is stepping up the state's involvement as scrutiny grows over how Cornell University and local prosecutors handled the case. Appearing alongside New York Attorney General it, Hochul said, "I am deeply disturbed by Cornell University’s police and how they handled this." She also slammed Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, the local prosecutor covering Cornell's college town, whose office did not pursue charges against those involved after initially learning about the matter two years ago. The New York Governor said, "In what world does the district attorney not even interview her or anyone else involved, or even request the full transcript?" She added, "This young woman had already endured something that is utterly unspeakable, and then at every turn, she was failed by people and institutions with an obligation to protect her."

Advertisement

2. Hours before her remarks, Hochul appointed Letitia James as special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into allegations involving members of the Chi Phi fraternity. James' office will also have the authority to bring charges and present evidence before a grand jury if warranted. James, on Friday, said, "Every New Yorker deserves to know that when they report a crime, it will be investigated fully and fairly, that they will be seen and heard," and added, "This is now an active criminal investigation led by the office of the attorney general."

3. According to an AP report, Doe told investigators at Cornell last year that she felt "like bait" and described the alleged attackers as being “like lions around me”, according to records from the university’s disciplinary investigation. The incident occurred on 19 October 2024, when she visited a friend at the Chi Phi fraternity house. Doe's friend, a member of the fraternity, and others reportedly plied her with alcohol, marijuana, and ketamine and sexually assaulted her after she became incapacitated.

Advertisement

Three weeks after the incident, she reportedly went to campus police and presented a detailed account of what happened. However, the local district attorney did not file criminal charges.

4. Defending his office's decision, Van Houten said that the woman's sworn statement "described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as voluntary, conscious, and consensual." However, following public backlash, Van Houten said on 28 September that his office had reopened the case and would present evidence, including testimony from the woman, to a grand jury for possible indictment.

5. Apart from Van Houten, Cornell University has also defended its actions in the case, saying it conducted a thorough investigation and barred the Chi Phi chapter from campus, where it remains closed. The university also took disciplinary action against fraternity members, including expulsions and other sanctions.

Advertisement

(with inputs from agencies)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.