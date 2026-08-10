New York Harbor boat capsizes near Statue of Liberty, killing mother and child; operator charged

A boat operator has been charged after a speedboat capsized in New York Harbor, killing a mother and her 5-month-old daughter, while authorities investigate whether the vessel was being operated as an illegal charter.

The 22-foot Bayliner overturned at about 10:25 p.m. on Saturday (August 8) near Liberty Island, where the Statue of Liberty is located, the US Coast Guard said on Sunday.

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Mother, infant found in water Twelve people were rescued from the water before police arrived at the scene, according to the Coast Guard. Police divers later found the 27-year-old woman and her infant daughter in the water.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The remaining passengers were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the identities of the mother and child, pending notification of their family members.

Boat operator faces charges Police identified the operator as 46-year-old Manuel Hernandez of New York. He has been charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment, authorities said.

A phone number for Hernandez could not be located Sunday, and the case had not yet appeared in online court records.

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Authorities have not announced additional details about what caused the vessel to overturn.

Coast Guard investigates possible illegal charter The Coast Guard is working with police to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether the boat was being used as an illegal charter operation.

According to the Coast Guard, an illegal charter involves carrying passengers for hire without the required Coast Guard credentials, safety equipment and inspection certificates.

Captain Doreen McCarthy, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York, said investigators were committed to determining what happened and holding those responsible accountable.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life last night, and our thoughts are with the victims’ family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” McCarthy said.

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She also praised the emergency response, saying authorities were “extremely grateful for the heroic, swift actions” of partner agencies and a Good Samaritan vessel that helped rescue survivors.

(With AP inputs)