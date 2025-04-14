New York company that operated helicopter involved in Hudson River tragedy that killed six downs shutters

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is launching an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record

Livemint
Published14 Apr 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, US, April 10, 2025.
Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, US, April 10, 2025.(REUTERS)

New York Helicopter Tours, the operator of the helicopter that crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, April 10, killing a Spanish family of five and the pilot, is shutting down immediately, according to the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA announced Sunday that New York Helicopter Tours, which operated the Bell 206 chopper, “is shutting down their operations immediately.” The agency also said it would begin an immediate review of the company's license and safety record.

Also Read | US news: Plane with 2 people on board crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

New York Helicopter Tours is "shutting down their operations immediately," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

"The FAA will be launching an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record," the aviation regulator said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the cause of the helicopter crash, which occurred during a sightseeing flight over Manhattan.

In the tragic incident, a senior business executive, his wife and three children were killed along with the pilot when the chopper operated by New York Helicopter Tours malfunctioned and plunged into the Hudson River shortly after take off.

The operator described the tour as the "ultimate sightseeing tour of New York City."

Jersey City officials told AFP that the possible causes of the crash include a drone collision, bird strike or mechanical failure.

Also Read | Helicopter company in deadly NYC crash had faced debt lawsuits

No flight recorder

On Saturday, the NTSB saidthe helicopter did not have any flight recorders, and no video or data recording equipment had captured the incident.

Investigators said NYPD divers are continuing to search for parts of the helicopter, including the main rotor, gearbox, tail rotor and the tail boom.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the fuselage apparently detaching from the rotor mid-air.

The crash has ignited concerns over aviation safety in the US, coming just months after a string of deadly crashes, including the collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington in January that claimed 67 lives.

Three people die in air crash in Florida

On Friday, April 11, a light aircraft crashed after taking off from Boca Raton airport in Florida, killing three people, according to local media reports. Investigators suspect a mechanical issue.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsNew York company that operated helicopter involved in Hudson River tragedy that killed six downs shutters
MoreLess
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.