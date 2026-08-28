New York, Huntsville, Palm Desert: Which Red Lobster locations are closing in 2026? See complete list

Red Lobster continued to shrink its footprints in 2026 following bankruptcy. According to Inc. report, the seafood chain’s footprint has shrunk to approximately 540 restaurants across the United States (US), down from over 700 before its bankruptcy.

According to a court filing, reported by Bloomberg, Red Lobster leased 687 locations and spent $190.5 million on lease obligations in 2023 alone before bankruptcy, with many of the leases priced above market rates. Guest traffic fell about 30% between 2019 and 2024.

In May 2024, Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closing more than 100 locations that year after its “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion contributed to an estimated $19 million loss.

Notably, earlier this week, Red Lobster announced it was bringing back the same promotion following a successful April test. It revived the shrimp promotion in April as a limited-time offer while the struggling chain looks to lure diners.

Red Lobster’s oldest continuously operating restaurant, located in Tallahassee, Florida, closed in May after 56 years in business. The company called it “a special place in Red Lobster’s history” that had “been a meaningful part of the community for decades.”

The same day, the chain also closed locations in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Overland Park, Kansas, and Independence, Missouri.

In June, Red Lobster shuttered its Times Square restaurant after 23 years, leaving Manhattan without a single Red Lobster location.

According to Inc., the company cited ongoing construction that hurt access and foot traffic, along with the building’s planned conversion into residential apartments as key factors in the change.

Which Red Lobster locations are closing in 2026? Inc. confirmed the following closures for 2026:

New York > 582 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Alabama > 300 Eastdale Circle, Montgomery, AL 36117

> 1030 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

> 2583 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Pennsylvania > 935 Wayne Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201

> 1502 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, PA 18508

Kansas > 9475 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212

> 2011 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66604

Missouri > 4328 S Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055

Connecticut > 4485 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606

Georgia > 1425 13th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Louisiana > 6051 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70836

Michigan > 4109 Wilder Road, Bay City, MI 48706

Texas > 8401 Gateway Boulevard W, El Paso, TX 79925

Minnesota > 2925 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109

California > 1525 S Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454 (set to close)

> 72291 CA-111, Palm Desert, CA 92260 (set to close)