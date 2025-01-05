US authorities greenlit a first-of-its kind congestion charge for New York this week in a bid to cut traffic. The $9 fee came into effect on Sunday for vehicles driving in Manhattan south of 60th Street. New York authorities said more than 700,000 vehicles enter the Manhattan central business district on a daily basis — forced to move at an average speed of 11 km/hr. The move is also expected to support $15 billion in debt financing for mass transit improvement.

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority has said that the toll will result in at least 80,000 fewer vehicles entering the zone daily — “relieving crowding in what is today the most congested district in the United States”.

Authorities have rushed to implement the congestion rule before the Donald Trump presidency begins later this month. The President-elect is a Manhattan resident and said last week he strongly disagreed with the decision to implement the fee.

Cost, timings and other details

The newly implemented congestion charge will apply for vehicles driving in Manhattan south of 60th Street. The peak period will be 5:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekends.

The fee will be charged once a day regardless of how many trips are made by car owners. There will be with varying rates for vehicles — with most drivers charged $9 once per day for entry at peak hours. There will be a charge of $2.25 at other times.

Small trucks and non-commuter buses will pay $14.40 to enter Manhattan at peak times, while larger trucks and tourist buses pay a $21.60 fee. Taxis will pay 75 cents per trip in the Manhattan zone and Uber or Lyft vehicles reserved by app will pay $1.50 per trip.