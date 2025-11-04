New York Mayoral Election 2025: Trump labels Mamdani as ‘Jew hater’, says Jewish voters supporting him are stupid

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday labeled Zohran Mamdani, as a ‘Jew hater’ and urged Jew voters not to vote for him.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the Republican president posted on his social media platform.

Mamdani, who is vying to become New York's first Muslim mayor, promises to make New York more affordable, is widely expected to win Tuesday's election.

Mamdani has been locked in a caustic race against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani. Republican Curtis Sliwa is looking for a huge upset.

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!,” said Trump, endorsing Cuomo.

According to AP report, some Republicans in Washington are also quietly rooting for a Mamdani victory.