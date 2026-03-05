‘Felt like home’: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Holi, makes rangoli with kids getting free 2-K seats

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday posted a video showing himself celebrating Holi and making rangoli with a group of young kids.

“Today, I made rangoli with New York’s cutest at a home-based provider in South Richmond Hills — one of the first neighborhoods receiving free 2-K seats this fall,” Mamdani wrote on Instagram, while sharing a video of him celebrating the festival of colors.

Mamdani wishes Happy Holi Mamdani, who was born to a Hindu mother and a Muslim father, also recalled childhood memories about playing Holi.

“Growing up, Holi was more than just a celebration of spring – it was an embrace of joy in all its colors. Today felt like home,” Mamdani said.

The Mayor also wished a colorful Holi to New York’s Hindu communities and said he was looking forward to universal child care in the city soon.

“Wishing New York City’s Hindu communities an extra colorful Holi. Looking forward to warm weather and universal child care soon,” he said.

Universal child care was one of the key election promises of Mamdani during his Mayoral campaign.

Free 2-K child care program Earlier, on Wednesday, Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul launched the "2-Care" initiative, a major milestone in achieving universal child care. The program offers free child care for two-year-olds, starting with 2,000 seats this fall. All families in New York City, regardless of zip code, income, or immigration status, will be eligible for this free universal child care.

Communities receiving New York City 2-K seats School District 6: Washington Heights, Inwood and Hamilton Heights as well as parts of Manhattanville

School District 10: Fordham, Belmont, Norwood, Marble Hill, Morris Heights, Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil, Van Cortlandt Village and Kingsbridge as well as parts of Kingsbridge Heights, Bedford Park, Mount Hope, Claremont- Bathgate & East Tremont

School Districts 18 and 23: Canarsie, Rugby-Remsen Village, Brownsville and Ocean Hill as well as parts of East Flatbush- Farragut and Prospect Lefferts Garden-Wingate

School District 27: Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Howard Beach and Rockaways as well as parts Lindenwood and Springfield Gardens North

How the four communities were selected According to the Mayor’s office, the initial four communities were selected based on economic need, projected child care demand, existing access gaps, provider capacity and readiness.

“These first 2,000 seats are designed to serve families in high-need neighborhoods while ensuring programs launch responsibly and sustainably, with inclusive access for children with disabilities and families in temporary housing, including shelters,” it said.

Services will begin in September 2026 Services will begin in September 2026, with rolling enrollment throughout the fall to accommodate children turning two at different points in the year. In the coming days, the City will begin planning efforts with child care centers and family child care providers in these four communities.

Making universal childcare a reality According to Governor Hochu, to complement the rollout of 2-K in New York City, the State will continue to expand access to high-quality child care programs statewide through various models in 2025, saving families in New York billions of dollars annually.

“Raising a child takes a village – and it takes a city government willing to step up and tackle the child care crisis head-on,” Mamdani said. “On day eight, we moved closer to making universal childcare a reality. This fall, 2,000 New York City two-year-olds will have a brighter future because of it. Launching free 2-K in these four neighborhoods is just the beginning of our work to put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets, strengthen our entire economy, and help more families build their lives here.”

Key Takeaways The launch of 2-K seats for two-year-olds in NYC is a significant move toward universal child care.

The initiative aims to support families in high-need neighborhoods and ensure inclusive access for all children.

Celebrating cultural events like Holi fosters community engagement and highlights the Mayor’s commitment to diverse communities.