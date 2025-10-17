New York mayoral debate: Did Zohran Mamdani voice for ‘decriminalising’ prostitution in NYC?

During the heated debate at the New York mayoral debate, Independent candidate and former Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed the Democratic Socialist front-runner Zohran Mamdani, for backing the “decriminalisation of prostitution” in NYC.

Cuomo has accused Mamdani of pushing to go beyond current norms by supporting full legalisation.

According to a report by the New York Post, Cuomo pointed out Mamdani's past backing of state legislation aimed at decriminalising sex work as evidence of his stance.

Speaking from 30 Rockefeller Centre in the debate broadcast by WNBC, Cuomo said, “The worst thing that could happen is if the assemblyman’s proposal for legalising prostitution went through.”

What does Mamdani say on ‘decriminalising’ prostitution in NYC? Calling the allegations “ironic”, Mamdani slammed back against Cuomo's attacks, accusing the former governor of spreading falsehoods.

It is to be further noted that Cuomo, 67, was the governor of New York state from 2011 until 2021, when he resigned over sexual assault allegations, previously serving as a cabinet secretary under former president Bill Clinton.

While Mamdani has voiced general support for decriminalizing sex work, his campaign clarified that he has never advocated for full legalisation.

The issue resurfaced after Cuomo, Mamdani’s main opponent in the mayoral race, claimed during a mosque visit that Mamdani supports legalising prostitution, even betting a congregant $10 on it.

“I have never supported the legalisation of prostitution,” Mamdani responded at a separate press event, calling Cuomo's comments “ironic,” especially given that he made a bet inside a mosque.

Mamdani has not explicitly stated whether he still supports legislation that would remove criminal penalties for consenting adults engaged in sex work, leaving some ambiguity around the finer details of his stance.

Prostitution is ‘illegal’ in New York City Although prostitution remains illegal in New York City, local district attorneys often decline to prosecute such cases, prioritising efforts against sex trafficking instead.

In recent years, especially under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the New York City Police Department shifted its focus away from prosecuting individual sex workers, instead targeting gang and organised crime activities tied to the sex trade. From 2014 to 2022, arrests related to sex work dropped significantly, according to an analysis of crime data, according to a report by the New York Times.

However, since Mayor Eric Adams took office in 2022, the NYPD has ramped up efforts to crack down on illegal brothels, particularly in Jackson Heights, Queens, a well-known hub for prostitution.

Arrests for prostitution-related offences surged from 162 in 2022 to 439 in 2023, with 485 arrests recorded through mid-July of this year, according to police data.

The president Donald Trump, who has threatened to arrest Mamdani, to deport him, and even to take over the city if he wins, was invoked early and often.

Pressed on how they would handle Trump, Mamdani said he would stand up to the president while also being willing to work with him on lowering costs and affordability.

The race to govern the city's 8.5 million people was again upended when sitting mayor Eric Adams, who has been engulfed in corruption allegations, quit the race without endorsing another candidate.