New York Penn Station stabbing: 5 injured in attack, suspect taken into custody

Five people were stabbed at New York's Penn Station on Sunday as the city gears up to host two major sporting events - the NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup. A suspect is in custody, according to the city's fire department.

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Emergency vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the station following the incident.

The victims - all civilians, including one with serious injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries - were immediately taken to hospital. "Perp in custody," the department said. "Operations ongoing."

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The exact cause of the incident remains unknown. Images from the scene showed blood on the floor, along with gauze and medical gloves, near tracks 5 and 6, which had been cordoned off by police.

First responders gather after reports of a stabbing incident at Penn Station in New York City.

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The stabbing took place at one of the busiest rail and subway hubs in the United States as New York prepares to host two major sporting events over the coming days — the NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup.

Madison Square Garden, which sits directly above Penn Station in Manhattan, is scheduled to host Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals on Monday and Wednesday. The matches will feature the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

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Meanwhile, MetLife Stadium in neighbouring New Jersey will stage its first FIFA World Cup match on Saturday, bringing another major sporting event to the region.

Trump expected at NBA finals game US President Donald Trump is expected to attend Monday's NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden. He recently said he had accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan.

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Police have stepped up security measures across the city ahead of the high-profile events.

While officials did not provide details about the stabbing, New York's emergency alert system advised residents to avoid the area and “expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near Penn Station.”

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Even before the stabbing, city officials had cancelled an outdoor watch party planned for Monday outside Madison Square Garden.

The decision followed scenes on Friday when thousands of fans gathered at an intersection near the arena to watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Dozens arrested after crowd trouble New York Police said 26 people were arrested after sections of the crowd became disorderly.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said a police officer was assaulted during efforts to manage the gathering and described the behaviour as "unacceptable."

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(With inputs from news agency AFP)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.