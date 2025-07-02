New York Port Authority bus terminal closed after crash delays morning commute, 12 injured

One bus struck the back of the other in the inbound coach lane from the Lincoln Tunnel, sending twelve passengers and drivers to nearby hospitals with non‑life‑threatening injuries. Fire Department officials noted that the crash scene was tight and chaotic, and one driver suffered moderate injuries that required rescue teams to cut them free using extrication gear. Because the ramp was clogged with traffic, emergency crews had to navigate against the flow of cars on an exit lane to reach the scene quickly.



The second bus crash, reported in some outlets as involving three buses, forced authorities to close the Port Authority Terminal during the morning rush, backing up traffic around the Lincoln Tunnel for nearly an hour. The FDNY and Port Authority police worked closely to clear the inbound ramp and allow ambulances to access the scene. One witness said they were stuck in the tunnel for fifteen minutes, watching emergency vehicles swarm the upper level. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, though local news sources noted that the investigation caused lingering delays in both bus and tunnel traffic.



NJ Transit quickly rerouted affected routes to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken Terminal. Passengers holding NJT bus tickets or passes were advised they could use connecting rail or PATH services at Hoboken, Newark, and Manhattan’s 33rd Street station. The terminal lane remained closed for much of the morning commute, stranding commuters and forcing travellers to alter plans across the tri‑state region.