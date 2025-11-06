New York severe thunderstorm warning: High winds force closure of 7 bridges in city | Full list

New York severe thunderstorm warning: Seven bridges in New York state have been closed for empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks following alerts of thunderstorms and high wind conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) released a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 9:45 pm Wednesday for Sullivan County, New York.

The weather agency has predicted wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Fallsburg, Monticello, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Honesdale, Liberty, Bethel, Paupack, Damascus, and Neversink are among the locations affected by the warning, according to Silive.com.

Bridges closed in New York Severe thunderstorms, moving east at 70 mph, were located along a line from near Hankins to near Honesdale to near Moscow at 8:58 pm, the NWS announced.

“Ahead of forecasts of high wind conditions, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will prohibit empty tractor-trailers and tandem (piggyback, dual, triple, etc.) trucks from using its seven bridges beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with the ban currently expected to last through 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6,” NY Governor Kathy Hochul’s office said.

The ban is in effect for the following places: Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Marine Parkway Bridge

Robert F Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Safety measures against lightning strikes About 25 million lightning strikes occur in the US each year, usually in the summer, per SiLive.com. The agency estimates that the phenomenon kills roughly 20 people each year.

The following safety measures need to be taken against potential lightning strikes:

Stay indoors and avoid using electrical appliances When going outside, it's important to have a well-defined strategy for where to go in the event of a lightning strike. Look for a secure location to stay, ideally indoors. Once you are inside, avoid using electrical appliances, plumbing fittings, or corded phones. You should also avoid going near windows and doors.

Avoid open fields at all costs Steer clear of mountain crests, hilltops, and wide fields as they increase your chance of lightning strikes. Avoid towering, solitary trees and other conspicuous items. Remain near lower tree stands in wooded areas.

Stay away from water bodies or wet objects Steer clear of metal objects, damp objects, and water bodies. Although metal and water don't attract lightning, they can be very dangerous because of how well they transmit electricity.

FAQs Will damaging winds hit Sullivan County? Yes, wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected to hit Sullivan County, according to the National Weather Service.

What does the National Weather Service do? To save lives and property and boost the country's economy, the National Weather Service, a government agency of the United States, provides weather, water, and climate predictions and warnings.

