New York shooting: 3 killed, 8 injured after shots fired in Brooklyn club

New York shooting: Three people were killed and eight others wounded in a shooting overnight at a Brooklyn nightclub, New York police said early Sunday. Multiple shooters were involved in the incident.

The gunfire erupted at the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters at a press briefing, as per NBC News.

The 11 victims — eight men and three women — were between 27 and 61 years old, as per reports.

Investigations are currently underway, and no shooter has been taken into custody yet.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch told reporters.

The eight injured people were rushed to local hospitals, and had non-life threatening injuries.

The 3 people killed included:

a 27-year-old male,

a 35-year old male,

and another male, who's age is unknown, mentioned a report by NBC News.

The first 911 call came in around 3:27 a.m (local time), said the New York Police Department.

What led to the shooting? According to ABC 7, investigators said a dispute inside the Taste of the City Lounge, led to the gunfire involving multiple shooters.

So far, New York City Police have recovered at least 36 shell casings, and a firearm in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

The lounge at Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn remains open till 3 am, and the shooting took place just about half an hour after that, when people were still around.

The area has now been cordoned off by the police, as per multiple visuals on social media.

