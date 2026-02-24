New York Summer Youth Employment Program 2026: How to apply, deadline, jobs, salaries and more

Applications for the 2026 NYC Summer Youth Employment Program are still open, and young New Yorkers are being encouraged to apply for the nation’s largest youth employment program. Also known as SYEP, the initiative provides NYC youth between the ages of 14 and 24 with career exploration opportunities and paid work experience each summer.

NYC Summer Youth Employment Program According to the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, through SYEP, participants can explore different interests and career pathways, develop productive workplace habits, and engage in learning experiences that strengthen their social, civic, and leadership skills.

Last day to apply The 2026 SYEP application is currently open, with a deadline to apply by February 27, 2026.

Who can apply? New York residents between the ages of 14 and 24 are eligible to apply for jobs under the 2026 SYEP.

How to apply? Applications can be filed online at application.nycsyep.com.

Required documents Applicants for the 2026 SYEP must provide a photo ID, proof of age, proof of address, and a Social Security card.

Selection process Candidates for jobs under the SYEP are selected through a randomized lottery due to the high number of applicants.

When will SYEP 2026 start? The SYEP 2026 provides 6 weeks of paid work experience during July and August.

What are the jobs under SYPE 2026? SYEP applicants can avail jobs in the following sectors

Architecture and Engineering

Art, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media

Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance

Business and Financial Operations

Community and Social Services

Computer and Mathematical

Educational Instruction and Library

Food Preparation and Service

Healthcare Support

Legal

Life, Physical, and Social Sciences

Office and Administrative Support

Personal Care and Service

Production

Sales and Related Occupations

Transportation and Material Moving

How much does SYEP pay? Those selected under SYEP can work up to 25 hours per week for a total of 150 hours over 6 weeks. Youth aged 16–24 can earn $16.50 per hour for up to 25 hours per week, totaling up to $2,475 for the summer. Those aged 14–15 can participate in paid project-based activities to explore career paths and can earn up to $700.

Benefit for employers SYEP allows businesses in NYC to hire and nurture the next generation of their workforce, with no additional cost, as the participants are paid directly by the City and not by those employing them.

Who can hire SYEP participants? Employers, large and small, can participate in SYEP. Jobs and internships can take place across the five boroughs or remotely. Employers within the tristate area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut may be approved to host SYEP participants if they can support young people with transportation.

History of SYEP The NYC Summer Youth Employment Program was started in 1963, and over the six decades, the program has been serving over 100,000 youths from the city every year, to be better prepared for their future careers.

While it was originally created to provide summer jobs for primarily Black and Latino youth to reduce crime, over the decades, its scope has widened and SYEP has become the largest city youth employment initiative in the U.S.

