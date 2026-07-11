New York Times journalists ordered to testify over Qatari-gifted Air Force One security report

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has subpoenaed four New York Times journalists after they reported on alleged security concerns involving the new Air Force One gifted by Qatar, intensifying the Trump administration's ongoing confrontation with the media.

According to The New York Times, federal agents delivered subpoenas to reporters Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt, including at some of their homes.

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The subpoenas were reportedly issued after FBI Director Kash Patel and senior Justice Department officials met at the White House on Friday to discuss the investigation.

The Justice Department defended its actions, saying reporters were not the targets of the probe.

"To be clear, reporters are not the targets, those leaking classified information are," the department said.

It added that while the press plays an important role in American democracy, the government has a responsibility to investigate unauthorized disclosures of classified information affecting national security.

Report focused on Air Force One security concerns The subpoenas stem from reporting that questioned the security capabilities of the newly commissioned Air Force One, a Qatari-gifted aircraft that the Trump administration spent approximately $400 million upgrading before placing it into service.

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Although President Donald Trump flew the aircraft to a NATO summit in Turkey earlier this week, he switched to an older Air Force One for the return journey from Mildenhall in the United Kingdom.

The Times reported, citing anonymous sources, that the change was recommended by the Secret Service because the newer aircraft allegedly lacked some advanced defensive systems, including anti-missile capabilities.

The White House strongly denied those claims.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung described the aircraft as "state-of-the-art" and said it had been equipped with high-level security measures to protect the president and his staff.

Trump also dismissed speculation that security concerns prompted the aircraft swap, saying the stop in Britain allowed military personnel to view the new plane.

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When asked about possible Iranian threats against Air Force One, Trump replied, “I have a threat all the time. I'm No. 1 on their list.”

Press freedom groups condemn subpoenas The subpoenas have triggered sharp criticism from media organisations and press freedom advocates, who argue the move threatens constitutional protections for journalists.

David McCraw, a lawyer representing The New York Times, called the action alarming.

"The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects."

Bruce D. Brown, president of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said the subpoenas depart from long-standing Justice Department norms that require prosecutors to seek journalists' testimony only after exhausting all other investigative options.

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(With AP inputs)

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