New York tragedy: Indians among 5 killed in tour bus crash, several injured

Of the 54 people onboard tour bus carrying Indians and Asian tourists, five passengers were killed after it rolled and crashed on its side on 22 August, injuring many others, according to authorities. The incident happened on an interstate highway when it was coming back to New York City from Niagara Falls.

Advertisement

According to State police, most of the passengers on the bus included tourists from Indian, Chinese and Filipino ethnicity, and authorities used translators to assist with the emergency response.

New York bus tragedy: How did the accident happen? During an evening press briefing, State Police Major Andre Ray stated that the incident took place just before 12:30 pm along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Pembroke, New York, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Buffalo. Ray explained that the bus driver seemed to have become distracted, lost control of the vehicle, and then overcorrected, leading the bus to veer off onto the right shoulder and overturn. He did not elaborate on the nature of the distraction, adding that the exact cause remains under active investigation.

Advertisement

Ray noted that passengers on the bus ranged in age from infants to elderly individuals, between 1 and 74 years old. Several people were thrown from the vehicle during the crash, and five adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Others were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by emergency crews. Dozens of passengers were transported to area hospitals, though Ray emphasised that no other injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Also Read | New York City Death Toll From Legionnaires Outbreak Rises to Six

“An absolute tragedy took place,” Ray said. “And first and foremost, our thoughts, prayers and hearts go out to those involved, their friends and their families.”

Ray said a preliminary investigation ruled out mechanical failure or driver impairment. The driver survived the crash and was cooperating with police, officials said. No charges had been filed as of Friday evening, Ray said.

Advertisement

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to New York to investigate the crash.

The Mercy Flight medical transport service said its three helicopters and three more from other services transported people from the crash site. Hospitals in the region said they evaluated or treated more than 40 people. Injuries ranged from head trauma to broken arms and legs.

Also Read | 3 killed, 8 injured in Brooklyn club in NYC in overnight shooting

Two people who needed surgery at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo were expected to recover, said Dr. Jeffrey Brewer, chief of surgery.

At an earlier news conference, Trooper James O'Callaghan said it appeared most people on the bus were not wearing seat belts. In response to another bus crash in New York in 2023, a state law requires seat belt use on charter buses built on or after Nov. 28, 2016. The age of the bus in Friday's crash wasn't immediately known.

Advertisement

The witnesses said glass and people's belongings were scattered on the highway.