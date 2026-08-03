New York weather alert: Flash flooding threat for NYC, New Jersey

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple weather alerts for parts of New York City, Long Island and northeastern New Jersey, warning of dangerous surf, life-threatening rip currents and a flood threat through Monday evening.

The alerts include a High Surf Advisory, a High Rip Current Risk, and a Flood Watch, with officials urging residents and beachgoers to exercise caution as hazardous weather conditions affect the region.

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High Surf Advisory and rip current warning The High Surf Advisory remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT Monday, while a High Rip Current Risk is in effect from 6 a.m. through Monday evening.

Areas affected

The advisories cover:

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Southern Queens

Southern Nassau County

Southwest Suffolk County

Southeast Suffolk County

The NWS expects large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone, with the highest surf forecast along the ocean-facing beaches of Suffolk County.

Dangerous beach conditions Forecasters warned that the combination of high surf and powerful rip currents will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

According to the NWS:

-Life-threatening rip currents are likely for anyone entering the surf.

-Rip currents can pull even experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

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-Localized beach erosion is also possible due to the strong surf.

The weather service also noted that moderate to high rip current risks are expected to continue on Wednesday.

Safety precautions The NWS urged inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water.

For anyone entering the surf, officials recommend:

Swim near a lifeguard whenever possible.

Carry a flotation device.

If caught in a rip current, remain calm and float instead of swimming directly against it.

Swim parallel to the shoreline if possible.

If unable to escape, face the shore, wave and call for help.

Flood Watch remains in effect

In addition to the coastal hazards, a Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday evening for parts of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

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Areas under the Flood Watch The watch includes:

Manhattan

The Bronx

Staten Island

Northern Queens

Hudson County

Bergen County

Passaic County

Essex County

Union County

The NWS advised residents to stay informed through NOAA Weather Radio or official weather updates, as periods of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

AccuWeather warns of flash flooding from New York City to Boston AccuWeather has warned that the focus of heavy rain and flash flooding will shift toward the US Northeast on Monday, with New York City, Boston and surrounding areas facing the greatest risk of flooding through Monday night.

Forecasters say saturated ground from recent storms, combined with additional heavy downpours, could trigger rapid flooding in low-lying areas, roads and small waterways.

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New York, Boston among areas at greatest risk According to AccuWeather, the main corridor of concern stretches closer to the Northeast coast, including major metropolitan areas such as New York City and Boston.

Communities in eastern New York remain particularly vulnerable after days of heavy rainfall.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Duff said the Albany area, which received 8 to 12 inches of rain earlier this week, is especially susceptible to renewed flooding.

"Around Albany, New York, where 8-12 inches of rain fell earlier this week, it would only take 1 inch of rain in an hour or 2 inches in three hours to trigger renewed flash flooding," Duff said.

Up to 2 inches of widespread rain expected Forecasters are predicting 1 to 2 inches of rain across much of the Northeast through Monday night, with locally higher totals possible.

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The heaviest rainfall is expected in parts of southeastern Canada and along or near the Interstate 95 corridor, one of the nation's busiest transportation routes.

AccuWeather said its forecast allows for isolated rainfall totals of up to 12 inches in the hardest-hit locations.

Flash flooding possible AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger warned that intense thunderstorms could dump large amounts of rain in a short period, increasing the likelihood of flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall may quickly overwhelm drainage systems, leading to flooding in:

-Low-lying neighborhoods

-Poor-drainage urban areas

-Streets and highways

-Creeks and small streams

Officials are urging residents to monitor weather updates and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

When will the rain end? Most of the heavy rain is expected to move offshore by late Monday night, bringing gradual improvement across much of the Northeast.

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However, forecasters say scattered showers could persist into Tuesday afternoon, particularly across parts of the Mid-Atlantic, before conditions begin to stabilize.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to remain alert for weather warnings as rainfall intensifies during the day.